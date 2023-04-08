Man City boss Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland's "amazing" goal as his side overwhelm Southampton 4-1 and says the Norwegian striker is "at the level" of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

MATCH REPORT: Sublime Haaland bicycle kick as Man City beat Saints

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 April 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.