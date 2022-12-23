Chelsea interim head coach Frank Lampard admits there is "work to be done" and he needs to "build the confidence" and "understand the mindset of the team" following their 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first match in charge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea lose to Wolves to spoil Lampard's return

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 April 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.