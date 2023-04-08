Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi says he is "frustrated" following his side's 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur which saw two Brighton goals ruled out for handball.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 April 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

