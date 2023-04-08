Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Unai Emery says Villa must improve to qualify for Europe
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says his in-form side still need to improve if they are to qualify for European football next season following a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
MATCH REPORT: Villa close in on European spot with Forest win
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 April 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.