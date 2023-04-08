Everton manager Sean Dyche accepts his team's 2-0 defeat by Manchester United after "too many mistakes against a good side", but backs them to "park it quickly and build forward" as they fight for Premier League survival.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd beat Everton to maintain top-four push

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 April 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.