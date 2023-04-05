West Ham 1-5 Newcastle United: Magpies not perfect but it was a good night - Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says it was "a strange game" and that it was good to see his team "share the goals around" as they thumped West Ham 5-1 at London Stadium.
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
