Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says it was "a strange game" and that it was good to see his team "share the goals around" as they thumped West Ham 5-1 at London Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Pressure on Moyes as Newcastle hit five at West Ham

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.