Man Utd 1-0 Brentford: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd's 'passion and desire'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his team's "passion and desire" and says the first goal was crucial as his side beat Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd go fourth as Rashford goal beats Brentford
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.