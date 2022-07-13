Wales v Northern Ireland: Women’s game in Wales 'unrecognisable,' says boss Gemma Grainger
Women’s football in Wales is “unrecognisable” in 2023, compared to two years ago, according to national team manager Gemma Grainger.
Wales are set to break the attendance record for a home international friendly when they face Northern Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday, 6 April.
This is after Wrexham recently played in front of a record domestic crowd of over 9,000.
Grainger believes the country has made great strides in the two years that she has been in charge of the national side.