Women’s football in Wales is “unrecognisable” in 2023, compared to two years ago, according to national team manager Gemma Grainger.

Wales are set to break the attendance record for a home international friendly when they face Northern Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday, 6 April.

This is after Wrexham recently played in front of a record domestic crowd of over 9,000.

Grainger believes the country has made great strides in the two years that she has been in charge of the national side.