The Football News Show: How do managers cope with pressure?
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
With more than half the Premier League clubs changing their manager this season, why would anyone want to go into the profession? Former Southampton boss Nigel Adkins and ex-Blackpool manager Michael Appleton tell The Football News Show how they deal with pressure, get the best from their players and whether fans should sympathise with some of the world's highest-paid coaches.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer