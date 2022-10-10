Wales international Ffion Morgan says she is still star-struck by Wales team-mate Jess Fishlock.

Fishlock, Wales' most-capped footballer, has scored 35 goals in 139 international appearances having made her debut against Switzerland in 2006.

Fishlock also became the first player to score in every season of the National Women's Soccer League when she netted against NY/NJ Gotham FC.

Morgan was speaking at a McDonald's football event.