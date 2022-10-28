Man Utd 1-0 Brentford: Thomas Frank disappointment with loss against Man Utd
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admits he was "disappointed" with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Man Utd but insists it's a "very good sign of how far Brentford have come".
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
