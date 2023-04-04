Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Bruno Saltor on 'frustrating' stalemate as Blues have two goals disallowed
Chelsea's interim head coach Bruno Saltor reacts to his team's 0-0 draw against Liverpool following a "frustrating" performance where Chelsea had two goals disallowed.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
