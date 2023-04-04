Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Cristian Stellini says his side's personality must improve
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini says his side's personality must improve after their 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 5 April at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.