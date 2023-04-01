Man City 4-1 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola hails 'almost perfect performance'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises his side for "almost the perfect performance" as they beat Liverpool 4-1, despite being without Erling Haaland.
MATCH REPORT: Man City thump Liverpool to stay in title hunt
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 1 April at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only