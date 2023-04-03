How Germany is exploring transgender inclusion in football

BBC Sport's Sarah Dawkins visits Berlin to explore a German Football Association policy allowing transgender and non-binary players to choose if they play in men's or women's football teams at amateur and youth team level.

Former Premier League footballer Thomas Hitzlsperger - now diversity ambassador for the German FA - believes the organisation is "leading the way" on inclusion, but Ana di Lisio - founder of campaign group Radfem Berlin - says the policy represents the "end of the female athlete".