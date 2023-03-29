Josh Cavallo: Footballer reveals he still receives death threats after coming out as gay

Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo, who in 2021 became the first professional male footballer to come out as gay, reveals that he still receives death threats on social media.

If you've been affected by any of the issues or emotions raised in this article, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.