England captain Harry Kane says it was a "proud moment" for him to break the England goalscoring record.

His penalty and a goal from Declan Rice saw England beat Italy 2-1 to secure a first away victory against Italy since 1961, getting their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

Kane's strike moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney in England's all-time top scorer charts.

