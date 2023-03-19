Fulham "lose their heads" as they let slip a 1-0 lead and receive three red cards against Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

Willian is given a red card after a VAR check for a deliberate handball with striker Aleksander Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva also sent off in the aftermath.

Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty for Man Utd who go on to win the match 3-1.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd's FA Cup comeback punishes nine-man Fulham

