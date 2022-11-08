Southampton 3-3 Tottenham: Ruben Selles says that Saints showed they are 'alive'
Ruben Selles says Southampton showed they are alive after coming back from 3-1 down to secure a draw against Tottenham in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-3 Tottenham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:30 GMT on Saturday, 18 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
