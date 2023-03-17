Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe says his side showed 'brilliant' character to win
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says his side showed "brilliant" character in their 2-1 comeback victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 March on BBC One & BBC iPlayer at 22:30 GMT.
Available to UK users only.