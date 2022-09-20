England manager Gareth Southgate says he had no reason to not pick Ivan Toney in his squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, despite the fact the Brentford striker faces a potential ban having accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Southgate noted Toney is still playing for his club and that there has been no "trial" or "judgement" so far.

Southgate also called for greater "collaboration" between governing bodies to ensure any plans to expand the the football calendar are reached through "compromise".

READ MORE: Ivan Toney deserves England opportunity