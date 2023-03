Jurgen Klopp says the Champions League is "the" competition and that Liverpool want to be part of it again next season. Liverpool exited this year's tournament losing 6-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League and could fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since Klopp's first full season in charge in 2016-17.

