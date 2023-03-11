Football Focus: Man Utd's Wout Weghorst gives full reasoning for touching Anfield sign
Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst sits down with Football Focus' Kelly Somers to give his full explanation for touching the 'This is Anfield' sign prior to his side's 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 11 March at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
