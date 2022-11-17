Football Focus: Aston Villa's John McGinn discusses his most memorable career moments
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn sits down with Football Focus' Betty Glover as he reveals his biggest and best moments in football - and which stadium he enjoys playing at the most.
