The Football News Show: Can West Ham avoid relegation and have a good European run?
West Ham United resuming their Europa Conference League campaign against AEK Larnaca on Thursday and are also battling relegation from the Premier League. Former winger Matt Jarvis tells The Football News Show why he believes their squad is capable of progressing deep in Europe and avoiding the drop.
