MOTD analysis: Will Reiss Nelson's goal be defining moment in Arsenal's season?
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Danny Murphy discuss Reiss Nelson's "unbelievable strike" against Bournemouth and its importance in their Premier League season.
READ MORE: 'Days like this win titles' - Arsenal joy from drama
WATCH MORE: Wright's reaction to Arsenal's late winner
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.