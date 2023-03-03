Already bottom of the Premier League and now knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Grimsby Town, how will Southampton respond against Leicester City on Saturday?

Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that even those who didn't feature against Grimsby are likely to be downhearted by the result and that Brendan Rodgers' Foxes side will look to capitalise on Saints' shaky confidence.

