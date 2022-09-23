Football Focus meets Will Still - the 30-year old Englishman whose tinkering on computer game Football Manager helped inspire him to get into management for real.

The youngest manager in Europe's top five leagues, his Reims side are on a remarkable run - unbeaten in Ligue 1 since September, including a 1-1 draw against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

