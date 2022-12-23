Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui says it is "not easy" to be positive following his side's 2-0 defeat at Anfield - and that it was "very clear" Liverpool deserved to win.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

