Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Julen Lopetegui on Anfield defeat
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui says it is "not easy" to be positive following his side's 2-0 defeat at Anfield - and that it was "very clear" Liverpool deserved to win.
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 4 March at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
