Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp praises 'rock solid' Liverpool defence
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side for their "rock solid" defence and is "very satisfied" with the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 4 March at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.