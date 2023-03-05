Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag 'angry' with 'unprofessional' performance
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag say he is "angry" with the "unprofessional" performance from his team during their 7-0 away defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool smash seven past shambolic Man Utd
