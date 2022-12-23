Wolves 1-0 Tottenham: Cristian Stellini 'angry' after Spurs defeat
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini says he is "a bit angry" and that his side needed to be more "nasty" following their 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.
MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.