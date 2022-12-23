Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini says he is "a bit angry" and that his side needed to be more "nasty" following their 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

