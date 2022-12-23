Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui says the fact his side kept a clean sheet was "key" to their 1-0 win over Tottenham at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Traore seals narrow Wolves win over Tottenham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.