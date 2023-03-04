Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Graham Potter happy for players and fans after win
Head coach Graham Potter says he's "happy" for the Chelsea players and supporters after they secure only their second win in their past 16 games with a 1-0 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
