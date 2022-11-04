Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira regrets that details went against his side, after the Eagles had a goal disallowed, scored an own goal and had a man sent off in their 1-0 away defeat to Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: Andersen own goal sees Villa beat 10-man Palace

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on Saturday, 4 March on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.