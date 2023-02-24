With Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, goalkeeper Loris Karius is in line for his Newcastle United debut in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

Former Manchester City and Portsmouth midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that the rules around suspensions need changing and that the final could present an opportunity for Karius to transform his career after his errors drew widespread criticism in the 2018 Champions League final.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer