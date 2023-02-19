Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini says his side were "amazing" in the second half as they moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League games at 22:30 GMT on Sunday, 19 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.