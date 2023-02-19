Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Cristian Stellini hails 'amazing' second-half display
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini says his side were "amazing" in the second half as they moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League games at 22:30 GMT on Sunday, 19 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.