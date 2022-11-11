Brighton 0-1 Fulham: Win over Seagulls 'wasn't our best performance' - Marco Silva
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham manager Marco Silva says it "wasn't the best performance" from his side but praises their "resilience" following their 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Fulham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.