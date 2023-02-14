Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton referees a grassroots football game and speaks with 18-year-old Megan, who recalls the abuse she's received over the three years she's been doing it.

Hundreds of grassroots football referees responded to a questionnaire conducted by BBC Radio 5 Live, saying they fear for their safety when taking charge of matches and are dissatisfied with the current measures in place to tackle the abuse.

Nearly 1,000 referees responded to the 5 Live questionnaire, which was sent to 7,000 members of the Referees' Association in England.