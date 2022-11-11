Southampton boss Nathan Jones says playing against 10-man Wolves made his team "apprehensive" despite being 1-0 ahead before Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors. Wolves recovered to win the match 2-1.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Wolves

Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.