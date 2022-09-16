Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Harry Kane record is 'incredible' - Spurs assistant Stellini
Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini says it is "an incredible achievement" for Harry Kane to become the club's all-time record scorer as he surpasses Jimmy Greaves by scoring his 267th goal for Spurs.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.