Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi describes Kaoru Mitoma as a "great player" you can "never substitute" after the Japanese winger scored a late winner for the second game running to hand Brighton victory over Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth

Watch highlights of Saturday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.