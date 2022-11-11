FA Cup: Romain Romain Perraud scores 'thumping' Southampton free-kick similar to those of club captain James Ward-Prowse!
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Southampton's Romain Perraud replicates club captain and free-kick maestro James Ward-Prowse with a swerving strike through the Blackpool wall to find the back of net in the FA Cup fourth round.
FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup fourth round action
Available to UK users only.
Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.