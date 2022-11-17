Sabri Lamouchi: New manager targets long-term spell at Cardiff City
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
New manager Sabri Lamouchi says he will stay at Cardiff City next season if he guides the club clear of Championship relegation danger in this campaign.
Lamouchi been appointed on a deal which it is understood runs until the end of the season.
The Bluebirds are just one place - and three points - above the Championship relegation zone having failed to win in nine league games.