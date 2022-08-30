Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks about how "important" Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is in his life before the two sides face each other in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

The two Spaniards both started as players at Barcelona and Arteta left his role as Guardiola's assistant at City to become Arsenal manager in 2019.

The Gunners are also five points ahead of defending champions City in the Premier League table, with a game in hand in the Premier League.

