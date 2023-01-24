Harry Kane's winner against Fulham drew him level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer - but his future at the club is uncertain with 18 months left on his contract.

Dan Kilpatrick, chief football correspondent at the Evening Standard, tells The Football News Show that it is unlikely the England striker will sign a new deal before the summer and that he'll likely need reassurances about the club's long-term strategy.

