Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell played for England against Tonga in November 2021 but despite being one of the Premiership's best number nines, he is still waiting for a second opportunity.

Now, with Steve Borthwick installed as head coach in place of Eddie Jones, he is back in favour and hoping to earn a place in the match-day 23 for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 4 February.

He tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that mental toughness was key to helping him shrug off last year's selection setbacks.

Match video courtesy of Premiership Rugby.