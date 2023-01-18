FA Cup replay - Leeds 1-0 Cardiff: Wilfried Gnonto scores 'sublime' volley inside 30 seconds
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch every angle we could find of Wilfried Gnonto's fabulous volley against Cardiff which gave a rampant Leeds United the lead after just 26 seconds in the FA Cup third round replay at Elland Road.
Available to UK users only
MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round
Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.