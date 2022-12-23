Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Mikel Arteta says his side showed 'emotional control' in 'beautiful' victory
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side showed "emotional control" in their "beautiful" 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
Watch highlights of Sunday's games on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.