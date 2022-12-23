Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.